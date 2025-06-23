India tops medal table at Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament

Mahe (Seychelles), June 23 (IANS) Showcasing the growing depth and quality of India’s boxing pipeline, all seven Indian boxers who participated in the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament, held at the Paradise Arena in Mahe, returned with medals.

Comprising medal-winners from recent Elite Nationals and National Combined Championships, the Indian contingent secured three gold, three silver, and one bronze, topping the charts with one more gold than Mauritius.

In the gold medal bouts, Himanshu Sharma (50kg) was awarded a walkover while Ashish Mudshaniya (55kg) claimed a well-earned 4:1 split decision. Gaurav Chauhan (90+kg) edged past his opponent in a tense final, sealing gold with a hard-earned 3:2 verdict.

The silver medallists - Anmol (60kg), Aditya Yadav (65kg), and Neeraj (75kg) - all fought their finals valiantly before going down by identical 2:3 split decisions, underlining the competitive quality of their performances. Kartik Dalal (70kg) added to India’s tally with a bronze.

This campaign is part of a broader shift in India's boxing ecosystem, where international exposure is being extended beyond the top tier. Under the leadership of the BFI President–Chairman, Interim Committee, Ajay Singh, such invitational opportunities are being facilitated to ensure that even second and third-line boxers gain valuable global experience.

This success follows India’s recent medal-winning performances at the Thailand Open and the World Boxing Cup in Brazil, highlighting the expanding talent pool across weight categories.

Ealier this month, Indian pugilists bagged two gold medals as part of an impressive eight-medal haul at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament. Competing against tough international opponents, and despite limited exposure or experience, the Indian boxers delivered a standout week of performances.

Deepak clinched the men’s 75kg gold with a 5:0 win over Abdurakhimov Javokhir of Uzbekistan while Naman Tanwar got the better of China’s Han Xuezhen 4:1 in the 90kg final.

In April, Indian boxers won six medals, including one gold, in the World Boxing Cup in Brazil.

--IANS

bc/ab