India to send 50 athletes for Dubai 2026 Para Athletics GP, season-opening Fazza Int’l Championships

Dubai, Feb 5 (IANS) India will bring 50 Para-athletes, which includes Paris 2024 Paralympic stars and newcomers in their line-up, while hosts UAE will field the biggest contingent of 65 athletes in the Dubai 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix to be held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds next week.

In all, 500 para athletes from 56 nations, including some of the top stars and a few Paralympic medallists of the region, will compete in the 2026 edition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, the season-opening Grand Prix, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) informed in a press release on Thursday.

While the Para Athletics Grand Prix will run from February 10-13, the Fazza International Badminton Championships will take place from May 5-11, while the Fazza Para Archery Championships are scheduled from November 7-12, 2026.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday, where the organising committee outlined key details of the championships.

Speaking at the press conference, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, stated that the event was launched in 2009 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

He explained that the championships were established with the aim of integrating the People of Determination into society through sport.

“Dubai has become an inspiring model in supporting the People of Determination, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor has provided significant momentum to the championships over the years,” Berregad said.

He also noted that the organisation of the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix comes just 60 days after the successful staging of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, which received widespread acclaim. This, he said, “places an even greater responsibility on the organising teams to maintain the same high standards of excellence”.

Inspiring stories

Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, affirmed that the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor has empowered People of Determination to excel, innovate, and fully integrate into society.

He concluded by highlighting that the Fazza Championships, over the years, have showcased countless inspiring stories, with sport serving as a way of life and a powerful driver of positive change.

Meanwhile, UAE national team athlete Meera Al-Qassab, who will be part of the 65-member UAE team set to participate at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix, emphasised that Fazza is more than just a sporting competition.

“Through Fazza, we aim to prove our capabilities and overcome challenges to achieve our shared ambitions. It feels like only yesterday I started playing the championships in 2017, and I always look forward to my home championships,” said the shot putter competing in the women’s F34 category.

