India to host Asian Rifle/Pistol C'ship in 2027 with 8 LA Olympic quotas on offer

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) India will host Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in 2027 with eight LA 2028 Olympic quotas on offer, the Asian Shooting Confederation said.

The competition will take place from December 1 to 10 here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

"The Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027 will be organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) from 01 to 10 December 2027 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New-Delhi, India.

"The championship will hold added significance as 8 Asian continental quota places for the LA Olympic Games 2028 will be distributed during the event," ASC said in a release.

Quota places are allocated to NOC's, except when obtained through the Olympic Ranking or universality places, in which case they are allocated to athletes by name.

India had obtained the maximum possible 16 quotas - eight each in the rifle and pistol - from the Olympic shooting qualifying events for Paris 2024. India sent a record 21 shooters to the Olympics Games in 2024, a massive jump from the 15 shooters at Tokyo. Indian shooters won three medals, all bronze, at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Currently, India are looking for plenty of home success as New Delhi gets set to host the Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol from February 2 to 14. The hosts have assembled the largest team with 118 athletes, while Kazakhstan is the second-largest with 35 athletes.

Regional powerhouses Korea, Iran, and Japan have also brought strong squads, and shooters from Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, and Hong Kong are anticipated to perform well.

In total, the championship will feature athletes from 20 countries, with 564 starts across the competition.

