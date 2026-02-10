India to field 50 players as stage set for season-opening Dubai 2026 Para Athletics GP

Dubai, Feb 10 (IANS) The stage is set for the season-opening 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships – Dubai 2026, with Paralympic and world champions ready to kick-start the year at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds here.

The championships, which will run from February 10-13, will feature 500 athletes from 56 nations, all aiming to achieve minimum qualification standards for major events scheduled later in the year.

Among the international names, India has brought its top Paralympic stars in its 50-member squad, including reigning Paris 2024 champion javelin throwers Sumit Antil (F64) and Navdeep (F41), along with two-time Paris 2024 medallist Preeti Pal and Simran, the Paralympic bronze medallist in the women’s 200m T12.

Top European champions include Belgium’s Maxime Carabin, a two-time Paris 2024 Paralympic champion and five-time world champion that include three gold medals at the Kobe 2024 World Championships.

Canada’s Austin Smeenk, the Paris 2024 Paralympics gold medallist in the men’s 800m T34 and bronze medallist in the men’s 100m T34, will be another star to watch during the championships.

The home team, UAE, will be represented by 65 athletes, including several Paralympic medallists. Youngster Mohammed Youssef Othman, bronze medallist at the last World Championships in New Delhi, will lead the home campaign on the track. The women’s campaign will be spearheaded by Rio 2016 medallists Sara Aljeneibi (women’s shot put F33), Noura Alktebi (women’s shot put F32), and Kobe 2024 world champion Maryam Alzeyoudi (women’s shot put F40).

“My preparations have been good for the new season. I am aiming for a strong performance at the home event and throughout the season ahead. The Asian Para Games will be the main target,” said Othman ahead of the event.

Thani Juma Berregad, chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “Since its launch in 2009, the Fazza Para Athletics Championships have continued to set high standards. Following the successful staging of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, this edition carries an added responsibility for organisers to deliver excellence at every level.”

Majid Al-Usaimi, director of the Fazza International Championships, said, “Through sustained commitment over the years, the Fazza Championships have empowered People of Determination to excel and fully integrate into society, while consistently providing a platform to share inspiring sporting stories.”

The 2026 season will see the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July, followed by the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in October.

