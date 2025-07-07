India spinner R. Sai Kishore signs up with Surrey for two County Championship matches

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) India left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has signed a short-term deal to represent Surrey in their next two County Championship games. Kishore, who has played three T20Is for India, represented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 and recently led IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ to winning 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

“I’m really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches. Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game,” said Kishore in a statement issued by the club on Monday.

Kishore will be available for Surrey’s next two County Championship Division One matches in which the Kookaburra ball will be used. He will be a part of the squad traveling Scarborough to take on Yorkshire from July 22-25, before going to Chester-le-Street to take on Durham from July 29 to August 1.

Kishore also captains Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, and has also taken 192 First-Class wickets in 46 games at an average of 23.5. With the bat, he’s made 792 runs, with a highest score of 81.

“I’m delighted to bring the highly rated Sai Kishore into our squad for the next two Kookaburra games. All the reports I have received from people I respect in the Indian game have spoken highly of him. His four-day record for Tamil Nadu is very good and he brings leadership experience to the group,” said Alec Stewart, Surrey’s High-Performance advisor.

Apart from Kishore, Tilak Varma (Hampshire), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Yorkshire) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire), Khaleel Ahmed (Essex) are playing in the ongoing season of the County Championship, while Ishan Kishan recently wrapped up a two-match deal with Nottinghamshire.

Sai’s first game for Surrey could see him face off against Gaikwad, who will be turning out for Yorkshire. The short stint with Surrey will give Kishore some valuable game time to push his case for being in red-ball scheme from a national perspective after younger left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey were picked for India A’s recent trip to England.

