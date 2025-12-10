India showed Proteas exactly how to play on sporting wicket: Dale Steyn

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn broke down India’s clinical outing against the Proteas and analysed the two sides’ performances in depth, stating that the hosts showed the visitors ‘how to play on a sporting wicket.’

The Men in Blue signalled serious intent ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a commanding performance in the opening T20I of the five-match series against the Proteas.

South Africa, playing in conditions that typically favour their strengths, faltered early with the bat, something Steyn found both surprising and disappointing.

The Proteas, chasing a target of 176, crumbled for just 74, their lowest-ever total in the format, and lost the game by a massive 101-run margin.

“It’s a tough one. Not tough to decipher how they batted, but certainly a tough pill to swallow because these are conditions you’d expect South Africa to be familiar with. At home, there’s always a bit of nip and seam, and we actually saw that when they bowled. So you’d think the message to the batters would've been: get through the first nine or ten overs, assess, and then go deep, similar to how Hardik played. But it looked like there was a bit of franticness without any real aggression," Steyn said on JioStar.

He added that India’s new-ball brilliance set the tone, “If India wanted to win, they had to make the new ball talk, and they did. Yes, there were one or two unlucky dismissals, inside edges carrying to the keeper, but that still comes from good bowling in the right areas, trying to drive on the up.”

Drawing parallels with England’s recent struggles in Australia, Steyn highlighted the dangers of misplaced ultra-aggression, pointing to South Africa’s inexperience in key situations.

“And then you see little signs of inexperience, like Brevis taking on Bumrah at the back end. The game was gone, but you still have to pick your battles. He’s the best white-ball bowler in the world. If de Villiers and others couldn’t consistently pull that off, you’re not going to do it, young man. Wait for your moment,” he said.

Steyn also weighed in on Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, praising the captain’s composure and clarity.

“When you have the backing of your team and feel comfortable in your environment, you can have open conversations with your players. You’re not threatened by your spot or by the captaincy. You put the team first and say, ‘What’s best for the individual? What’s best for the team?’ That’s the kind of captain everyone wants, someone who’s secure, welcoming, and willing to adjust for the greater good,” he said of the Indian skipper.

Steyn believes that the trust allows Suryakumar to make tough, tactical calls without friction, as he noted, “So when he tells someone, ‘You can’t bat at three today, I need you at six,’ the batter understands because the captain has backed him before. That’s a fantastic skill and a great leadership quality.”

The former pacer concluded with firm praise for India, stating, “There’s a lot to unpack from this game, but credit to India, they played a perfect match. Hardik Pandya batted beautifully, and then they bowled superbly. They showed South Africa exactly how to play on a sporting wicket.”

