India powers festivities to celebrate International Kho Kho Day

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India spearheaded the festivities in the global observance of International Kho Kho Day, with celebrations highlighting the sport’s heritage and growing international footprint.

The day began on Sunday with a high-energy rally at New Delhi’s historic Jantar Mantar, where hundreds of players, coaches, and students marched together, led by officials from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). The event set the tone for a day dedicated to showcasing Kho Kho’s transformation from a traditional Indian sport to a fast-growing global movement.

Organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the celebrations also included a lively magic show, and a quiz competition focused on the history, rules, and evolution of the sport. These events brought together the community in a festive spirit while also raising awareness about Kho Kho's international momentum.

National Kho Kho Day was also observed as part of the festivities with the state federations doing a variety of activities in their respective states.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhanshu Mittal, President of KKFI and President of the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF), said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire Kho Kho family. Over the past few years, Kho Kho has emerged as a symbol of pride and identity for our nation.

"Kho Kho has now gained global recognition, it is being played in 56 countries, which is a matter of immense pride for all of us. Even more significant is that local citizens of these countries are actively playing the sport. We are committed to seeing Kho Kho included in the 2030 Asian Games and aiming for its presence in the 2032 Olympic Games as well. The entire Kho Kho family is united and working tirelessly to elevate this sport to new heights,” he said.

The occasion witnessed participation and expressions of solidarity from Kho Kho federations across more than 30 countries, including Australia, Iran, Nepal, Peru, Vietnam, England, and Bangladesh.

“Today, as we celebrate International Kho Kho Day, it fills us with pride to see the global Kho Kho community come together with such enthusiasm. This day is not just about commemorating the sport, it is about uniting the Kho Kho family that represents the spirit and soul of this game. Our shared vision is to take Kho Kho to greater heights, with aspirations of seeing it represented in global arenas like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Under the collective efforts of our entire team, we are committed to turning this dream into a reality,” said Dr. M.S. Tyagi, General Secretary, KKFI.

This year's International Kho Kho Day comes amid major developments for the sport, including the successful commencement of the first-ever Advanced III-A Level Training Programme for coaches and technical officials in which over 230 participants, including more than 20 international coaches and technical officials participated. It was also announced that international players will be included for the first time in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) auction, with Season 3 scheduled to begin on November 29, 2025.

As celebrations wrapped up, the message was clear, India remains at the heart of Kho Kho’s international growth, and with more countries taking up the sport professionally, the sport is set to reach new frontiers in the years to come.

