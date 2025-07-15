India played good cricket: Piyush Chawla lauds young team India’s collective effort at Lord’s

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has heaped praise on the Indian team’s spirited performance in the Lord’s Test against England, highlighting the collective contribution of the young squad in the series.

“Whether you win or lose, there is a discussion, but honestly speaking, India played good cricket in this series,” Chawla told IANS. “There were a lot of young players, but the way the Indian team is playing cricket, I think a lot of credit goes to the boys," he said.

Chawla refrained from singling out individual performances, instead praised the collective strength of the unit. “When 11 players come down on the ground, you can’t point out one that I expect from him. He is one of the best players in India — that’s why he is on the field,” he noted. “So I won’t take the name of one and do anything unfair. Hope is with everyone when you come down on the ground.”

India bounced back impressively in the second Test after a five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Leeds. With a composed bowling performance and improved fielding, the visitors bowled England out for 271 on the final day to seal a memorable victory with more than a session to spare.

However, the hosts sealed a thrilling 22-run win on the final day of the third Test at Lord’s to take the 2-1 lead in the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday.

After England put up 387 runs on the board in the first innings at Lord's, India responded strongly, matching England’s total to the run - a rare occurrence that marked just the ninth time in Test history where both teams posted identical first-innings scores.

India’s bowlers then delivered a clinical effort in the second innings to bowl England out for 192. Washington Sundar was the standout, claiming four crucial wickets to set up a manageable target for the visitors.

Resuming from 58/4 on final day, England’s fast bowlers were right on the money as India were eight down when lunch break came. But Ravindra Jadeja refused to buckle in, hitting a gritty and magnificent 61 not out off 181 balls, stitching patient and resolute stands of 30, 35 and 23 with Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, respectively, to drag India close.

Despite Jadeja and the lower-order giving it their all, India were so close yet so far to registering a miraculous victory by being bowled out for 170 in 74.5 overs.

Defending a target of 193, Jofra Archer (3-55) and Ben Stokes (3-48) grabbed three apiece, with able support from Brydon Carse (2-30) and Chris Woakes (1-21) pulled off the job for the home side.

