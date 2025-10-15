India lose 2–4 to Australia at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

Johor (Malaysia), Oct 16 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey team suffered a 2-4 defeat against Australia in its fourth pool-stage match of the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia. Indian captain Rohit (22') and Arshdeep Singh (60') scored for the Blue Colts while Oscar Sproule (39', 42'), Andrew Patrick (40'), and Captain Dylan Downey (51') were the goalscorers for Australia.

The first quarter saw a tight contest between both sides; however, India dominated the possession and dictated the tempo of the game. In the early moments, Australia came close to scoring but were met with a brilliant save by Prince Deep Singh, after which the Blue Colts hardly put a foot wrong in the first half.

The second quarter saw India win the first penalty corner of the evening in the 17th minute, but Anmol Ekka's flick had too much power and went over the post. In the 22nd minute, India won another penalty corner, but this time it was successfully converted by the team's leading goalscorer and Captain, Rohit (22'), with a simple low strike past everyone and into the net. Amir Ali came close to extending the lead in the 25th minute as he made a strong solo run from the left and took a shot from distance, which the Australian goalkeeper saved.

Australia turned the tide in the third quarter with three back-to-back goals to take a lead in the contest. The first goal came in the 39th minute as Australia launched a great move from the right flank to find an unmarked Oscar Sproule (39') on the far post, who finished it into the net to equalise. Just a minute later, they took the lead when a deflection during a penalty corner fell perfectly for Andrew Patrick (40’), who made no mistake in finding the back of the net. Moments later, Oscar Sproule (42') scored his second of the evening, this time with a powerful back-handed strike in front of the goal.

India won a penalty corner in the 49th minute, but this time, Captain Rohit's flick went off-target and the scores remained the same. Two minutes later, Australia won their fifth penalty corner of the match, and their captain Dylan Downey, stepped up and slotted it home to strengthen their lead further. In the final minute of the contest, Arshdeep Singh made a skilful deflection into the goal to score India's second goal of the evening and conclude the match.

India will next play Malaysia on Friday.

--IANS

bsk/