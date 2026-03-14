India lose 0-2 to England in final of Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team finished in second place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, succumbing to a 0-2 defeat to England in the final at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday. Grace Balsdon (13’) and Elizabeth Neal (43’) found the back of the net for England.

Read More

India began the game on the front foot with Navneet Kaur helping her side earn a penalty corner within the opening two minutes. However, her drag flick from the resulting set piece was kept out by the England goalkeeper. The hosts showed great discipline, maintaining a solid defensive shape while also making inroads on the end of the field.

However, England grew into the game towards the end of the first quarter, earning a penalty corner with two minutes to go. Grace Balsdon (13’) made the most of that opportunity, finding the back of the net with her drag flick and scoring her fifth goal from a penalty corner in this tournament, to give England the lead.

The second quarter began similarly to the first, with both teams not giving much away in this engaging contest. With 8 circle penetrations in the first half, India were asking questions of the England defence but didn’t really test the England goalkeeper, allowing the visitors to hold onto their one-goal advantage at half-time.

With the lead, England controlled the tempo of the game by neatly working the ball and maintaining possession. India had a few opportunities to pile on the pressure, but the visitors stood firm at the back. They eventually doubled their lead courtesy of Elizabeth Neal (43’). The midfielder was fortunate as her effort deflected off an Indian defender before finding its way past Bichu Devi, giving England a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

India continued to push forward in search of a goal that would get them back into the game. With the scoreline in their favour, England remained positive in their approach and ensured they didn’t go into a shell to give the hosts an opportunity. It was a free-flowing final quarter as India earned a penalty corner in the dying embers. However, they couldn’t find the back of the net and eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

--IANS

bsk/