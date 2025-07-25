India has potential to make padel a top-level sport: Veronica Virseda ahead of third season of WPL

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) On the heels of its hugely successful first two editions, the World Padel League (WPL) is back for its third season with eleven thrilling matches featuring top international talent across six formidable teams. With two matches scheduled each day, fans can look forward to an electrifying experience, whether they’re in the stadium or tuning in from home.

Among the global stars headlining the league is World No. 10 Spain’s Veronica Virseda, who represents Team Khan Tigers. The Spanish star is visibly impressed by how rapidly India is embracing the sport. “India has what it takes to make padel a top-level global sport,” says Veronica Virseda, as she returns for the third season of the WPL.

“I was really surprised by the enthusiasm during the first week. The fans, the energy, the professionalism - everything felt world-class. Without a doubt, I believe India is one of the countries that can make padel a top-tier global sport,” she said. Her observation comes at a time when India is beginning to show serious momentum in padel. In just few years, the number of courts has grown to over 100 across major metros, alongside growing participation in local clubs and corporate parks.

WPL’s move to India has helped accelerate this surge by introducing fans to top-ranked players and an electrifying format. For many in India, padel is still a new sport. Blending the energy of tennis and the strategy of squash, it’s played exclusively in doubles on a glass-walled court roughly one-third the size of a tennis court. The use of walls makes rallies longer and more creative, while teamwork and agility are crucial.

With eleven matches, six international teams, and daily doubleheaders, WPL Season 3 is set to propel padel’s popularity in India to new heights. For Veronica Virseda, the focus is clear. “Reaching the final - that’s the goal,” she says. “But more than anything, I’m excited to see how India continues to embrace and grow this sport.”

