India hand friendly defeat to Hertha BSC Frauen in Turkiye

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian senior women’s national team registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen in a friendly match at the S&B Sport Football Complex, Serik, Antalya, Turkiye, on Monday.

Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for the Blue Tigresses, as they continued their preparatory campaign in Türkiye ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The Blue Tigresses are in Antalya as part of their build-up to the continental tournament and will continue training in Türkiye till the first week of February, before shifting base to Perth, Australia.

India are set to open their Asian Cup campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

India will play two more friendly matches — against Zvezda-2005 Perm (Russia) on February 4 at the same venue in Serik (17:30 IST), followed by a meeting with FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (Romania) on February 7.

