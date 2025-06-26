India drawn with Kuwait, Australia, Mongolia in AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur: India have been drawn alongside hosts Kuwait, Australia, and Mongolia, in Group A of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 qualifiers, the draw for which was held at the AFC House here on Thursday.

The draw, which was held for the first time in accordance with the FIFA Futsal rankings, saw 31 teams divided into eight groups – seven groups of four teams each and one group containing three teams.

The eight group winners and the seven best-ranked runners-up from the qualifiers will join hosts Indonesia at the 18th edition of the Finals, which is scheduled from January 27 to February 7.

Ranked 135th in the world, India will appear in their second qualification campaign for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, after losing their three qualifying matches in 2023.

Their Group A opponents, Kuwait, Australia, and Mongolia, are placed 40th, 52nd, and 112nd, respectively, in the FIFA rankings. The qualifiers will be held from September 20 to 24 in Kuwait City.

Top seeds Thailand will have to contend with Korea Republic, Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam in Group B. Four-time winners Japan are the top seeds in Group C with hosts Tajikistan, Macau and Cambodia, while Group D will have Iraq, hosts Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei and Pakistan battling for the automatic spot.

Group E will see Vietnam, Lebanon, hosts China PR and Hong Kong, China facing off, while Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), Timor-Leste and Palestine are the Group F cast.

Defending champions and 13-time winners Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia (hosts), United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh were drawn in Group G with Afghanistan, Myanmar (hosts) and Maldives the three sides hoping to qualify from Group H.

AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers Draw:

Group A: Kuwait (H), Australia, Mongolia, India.

Group B: Thailand (H), Korea Republic, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam.

Group C: Japan, Tajikistan (H), Macau, Cambodia.

Group D: Iraq, Saudi Arabia (H), Chinese Taipei, Pakistan.

Group E: Vietnam, Lebanon, China PR (H), Hong Kong China.

Group F: Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Timor-Leste, Palestine.

Group G: IR Iran, Malaysia (H), UAE, Bangladesh.

Group H: Afghanistan, Myanmar (H), Maldives.

