India drawn alongside Pakistan, Australia, SA for 2026 Women’s T20 WC

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) India has been drawn alongside Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and two yet to be known qualifying teams in Group 1 of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England.

The tenth edition of the tournament, running across 24 days, will open with hosts’ England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. Apart from Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and Lord’s are the other tournament venues. Edgbaston will also be the venue for India’s campaign opener against Pakistan on June 14, before playing against a qualifying team at Headingley on June 17.

India will face South Africa at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 21, and then play against another qualifying team at the same venue on June 25. India’s group stage will come to an end with a high-stakes clash against multiple times champions Australia at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 28.

“World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different — it has the potential to be truly game-changing. It’s going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people and captivate fans across the country. Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world, it’s going to be unmissable. I can’t wait to be a part of it,” said England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt in a statement.

It will also mark the biggest ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to have been ever played, with 12 teams vying for the coveted trophy currently held by New Zealand. Apart from England and New Zealand, Group 2 includes Sri Lanka, West Indies and the other two teams who will come from the global qualifiers, to be held next year.

Top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, set for at The Oval on June 30 and July 2, with the grand title clash to be held at Lord’s on July 5. ICC added that the first wave of priority tickets for final at Lord’s were sold out in 24 hours, while tickets for all games are now on sale for pre-registered fans.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to transform a month of sporting excellence into a movement that will rewrite the narrative about women’s cricket.”

“At iconic venues across the country, we’ll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who with every ball bowled and run scored, will be contributing to lasting change. It’s our opportunity to give women’s cricket, and women’s sport, the stage it deserves,” said tournament director Beth Barrett-Wild.

--IANS