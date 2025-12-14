India clinch maiden Squash World Cup title with dominant win over Hong Kong, China

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Hosts India were crowned Squash World Cup champions for the first time after registering a commanding 3–0 victory over top seeds Hong Kong, China, in the final at Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Sunday.

The victory marked a significant moment for Indian squash as the team became only the fifth nation to win a major World Squash team event.

The mixed-team World Cup included 12 teams from around the world as India entered the final eager to move past their disappointment from the semi-final exit in 2023, which had also taken place on the same court. With support from a lively home crowd, the hosts delivered an excellent performance to secure the title.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa set the tone in the opening match by defeating Ka Yi Lee in four games. Despite Lee’s higher world ranking, the 39-year-old from Chennai dominated most of the match. She overcame a brief challenge in the second game to win 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1.

India doubled their lead with Abhay Singh, who showcased a strong performance against Alex Lau. The Chennai player, who had a good head-to-head record against Lau, controlled the match with aggressive play and precise shots. He wrapped up a quick 7-1, 7-4, 7-4 win in just 19 minutes.

With the title at stake, 17-year-old Anahat Singh stepped up against Tomato Ho. The teenager from Delhi first gained attention at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at 14 years old. She showed impressive composure and skill, outplaying her opponent 7-2, 7-2, 7-5 and securing India’s place in the history books.

This victory placed India alongside Australia, Egypt, England, and Pakistan as the only nations to have won a major World Squash team championship.

Reflecting on the win, Chinappa said, “It feels great playing here in Chennai, I am still so thankful that I can still be a part of the India national team, it has always been my biggest motivation to keep playing and keep training to play for India.

“Playing here in Chennai with the home support and crowd supporting us, I felt like that made all of the difference so thank you so much for everyone who came out, who supported us, who cheered we really appreciate you.”

Abhay Singh added: “An unbelievable evening, what more can I say? I am so privileged to be able to do this with some really legendary teammates and what an end to the year and what a week.

“I just want today a huge thank you to everyone who came out today, I think the crowd was probably one of the best crowds we have probably ever played in front of at home, and for me to be a Chennai boy and do this in front of my city makes me speechless.”

“I think this will pump up a lot of kids watching from the India squash academy and those watching at home, I really want to just tell the kids, just work hard and push and push and push. Discipline can get you very far, and hopefully some of them can do it in the future when I am sat on the sofa watching, but I think tonight it is time to celebrate!”

Result: Squash World Cup final

India beat Hong Kong, China 3–0

Joshna Chinappa bt Ka Yi Lee 3–1 (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1)

Abhay Singh bt Alex Lau 3–0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-4)

Anahat Singh bt Tomato Ho 3–0 (7-2, 7-2, 7-5)

