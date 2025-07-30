India Champions beat West Indies Champions to qualify for WCL semifinal

Leicester, July 30 (IANS) India Champions will aim for victory in the semifinals of the ongoing World Championship of Legends after defeating West Indies Champions in just 13.2 overs in their last group match on Tuesday.

The Indian team, filled with legends like Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan & Harbhajan Singh, needed to chase the target of 145 in 14.1 overs, and with the help of a fiery innings of 50 runs in just 21 balls by Stuart Binny, India Champions secured their spot in the last four of the tournament.

With this win, the India Legends have demonstrated their strength and potential to excel in the tournament ahead of the important clash in the semifinal.

India's captain Yuvraj Singh said, "We're thrilled to have qualified for the semifinals and are confident about our chances of progressing further in the tournament. The target was tough, but we were confident that we would be able to chase it within the overs required to take us into the semifinals. Now we focus on our upcoming matches to clinch the tournament.

Batting first, the West Indies Champions had scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Binny, Dhawan (25), Yuvraj (21) and Yusuf Pathan (21) also played key roles in victories. Piyush Chawla took three wickets for the team.

India, however, are slated to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal and fate of the match is uncertain, as the league stage clash between the two nations was officially called off, following strong objections from Indian players and a principal tournament sponsor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which escalated military tensions between both nations.

The top tournament sponsor EaseMyTrip pulled out of the India-Pakistan WCL semifinal, reaffirming its longstanding policy of non-participation in any match involving Pakistan.

