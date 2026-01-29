India beat England by 7 wickets in opening match of Mixed Disability T20I series

Greater Noida, Jan 29 (IANS) India made a strong start to the historic five-match Mixed Disability T20 International series against England, registering a convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening match at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Batting first after losing the toss, England posted 173/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Callum Flynn set the early tempo with an aggressive 26 off 16 balls, while Lian O’Brien anchored the innings with a composed 55 off 41 deliveries, striking four boundaries and three sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Angus Grant Brown added valuable runs in the latter half, scoring a fluent 53 off 34 balls to ensure England crossed the 170-run mark.

Indian bowlers maintained discipline during key phases of the innings. Akash Singh and Vivek Kumar picked up important wickets at crucial moments, preventing England from building sustained partnerships and keeping the target within reach.

In response, India chased down the total with confidence, reaching 175 for 3 in 18.5 overs. The chase was spearheaded by wicketkeeper-batter Yogendra Bhadoria, who delivered a match-winning performance with a magnificent 94 off 59 balls. Bhadoria’s innings, which included six fours and five sixes, provided stability and momentum throughout the run chase.

Yogendra Bhadoria was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding match-winning knock.

Speaking after the match, Yogendra Bhadoria said, "This award means a lot to me, but more importantly, it belongs to the entire team. We played with belief and confidence, and it feels special to contribute to a series that stands for inclusion and equal opportunity."

Yogendra received support from Akash Singh, who played a quickfire knock of 36 off just 15 balls, striking at an impressive rate and putting pressure back on the English bowlers. Arjun Gawre contributed 13 runs, while Majid (12 not out) and skipper Ravindra Sante (11 not out) guided India to victory without further loss.

The win gives India a 1–0 lead in the series, which is being played as part of efforts to promote inclusivity by bringing together players with physical, hearing, and intellectual disabilities in a single international format.

The second T20I will also be played in Greater Noida as the landmark series continues.

