India announce squad for historic Mixed Disability T20I series against England

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) on Saturday announced India's men’s mixed disability squad for the upcoming historic five-match Mixed Disability T20 International (T20I) series against England, set to be played from January 29 to February 6 in Greater Noida and Jaipur.

Ravindra Sante will lead the Indian side as captain, while Vivek has been named vice-captain of the team.

The series, which will feature players with physical disabilities, hearing impairments, and intellectual disabilities competing together in a single international format, marks another significant step forward in the growth of inclusive cricket on the global stage.

The three matches of the series will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, Greater Noida, before the action shifts to Jaipur, which will host the final two T20Is.

India’s preparations have been in full swing, with the national training camp concluding on Saturday. The Indian team will travel to Greater Noida on January 25 ahead of the series opener.

Speaking on the squad announcement, DCCI General Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan said, “This Indian squad represents the depth and diversity of mixed disability cricket in the country. The players have shown great commitment during the camp, and this series against England will be an important platform to showcase India’s progress. Such international exposure is crucial for strengthening the format and inspiring many more aspiring cricketers.”

The England team arrived in India on Friday. They come into the series after a successful home campaign in 2025, where they defeated India 6–1 in the first-ever Mixed Disability international series. Led by captain Callum Flynn, the visitors have announced a balanced squad blending experience with young talent.

India mixed disability squad:

Ravindra Sante (C – Physical Disability), Vivek Kumar (VC – Deaf), Akash Singh (Deaf), Sibun Nanda (Deaf), Shariq Majeed (Deaf), Krishna Gowda (WK – Deaf), Deepak Kumar (Deaf), Jithendra V N (Physical Disability), Majid (Physical Disability), Wasim Iqbal (Physical Disability), Yogender Badoriya (WK – Physical Disability), Akash Patil (Physical Disability), Sandeep (Intellectual Disability), Rizwan (Intellectual Disability), Tarun (Intellectual Disability), Soham (Intellectual Disability), Jayesh Parmar (Intellectual Disability).

