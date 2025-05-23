Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 to begin from June 18 in Chennai

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Hockey India on Friday announced the venue and dates for the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 (Men & Women). The inaugural edition of this tournament will be hosted by the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Chennai from June 18 to 27.

This event marks a new chapter in Indian hockey, offering a dedicated platform for veteran players. With competitions in both men’s and women’s categories, the Hockey India Masters Cup is poised to be a celebration of longevity, passion, and the enduring love for the game. The names of the teams for both categories will be released shortly.

As per the regulations, a player must be aged 40 and above to compete in the men’s category and 35 and above in the women’s category. To participate in the event, players must register through their respective State Member Units.

The competition will follow a league-cum-knockout format, with pools structured based on the final number of participating teams.

Former Indian women’s hockey captain Asunta Lakra expressed her excitement for the tournament and said, "Being part of the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup is a deeply emotional and exciting moment for me. Hockey has shaped who I am, and to have the chance to return to the field, surrounded by fellow veterans who’ve shared similar journeys, is truly special.

"This tournament isn’t just about competition—it’s about legacy, passion, and the lifelong bond we all have with the sport. I applaud Hockey India for creating this platform for former players to relive the joy of the game and continue inspiring the next generation. I’m proud to wear my boots again, not just for the love of the game, but for everything it has given us over the years."

