In today’s hockey, attacking alone is not enough, defense is also important: Navneet Kaur

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s star forward Navneet Kaur believes modern-day hockey demands more from attacking players, highlighting the importance of defensive contribution even for strikers as the team continues preparations at the ongoing national camp ahead of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad, Telangana.

“In today’s hockey, attacking alone is not enough. As a striker, defensive skills are also very important. I am focusing on tackling and applying pressure without the ball, because winning the ball back is a big advantage for the team,” she opined.

While highlighting her personal focus, Navneet reiterated that the team’s primary objective remains qualification for the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup. “Our goal is very clear. We want to qualify for the World Cup and give our best performance in the qualifiers,” she remarked.

The camp, which forms a key part of India’s build-up to the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifier Hyderabad Telangana 2026, is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14. The top three teams from the tournament will secure qualification for the 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup.

Speaking about the camp environment, Navneet remarked, “The camp is going well. We have a new coach and a strong core group, and the quality of training has been very good. Everyone is focused, and we are preparing well for the upcoming competition.”

Navneet further spoke about working under newly appointed Head Coach Sjoerd Marijne, highlighting the clarity he has brought to the group.

“He has a very direct way of communicating. He tells us clearly what he expects from us, what we need to improve, and what kind of performance he wants on the pitch. There is no confusion, and that helps us work better as a team,” she remarked.

With several senior players having previously worked with Marijne, Navneet opined that the familiarity has helped the squad settle quickly. “He understands how Indian players play, and we also know what he expects from us. That mutual understanding helps us move forward faster as a team,” she said.

Navneet also recently led her team, SG Pipers, to the Women's Hero Hockey India League title and spoke on the impact and exposure it provided for the broader group, “After playing in the Hero Hockey India League alongside foreign players, the confidence level is different among the younger players. The learning from that exposure is clearly visible when players come back into the national camp,” she opined.

She added that the mindset within the group has evolved significantly. “There is a very positive mindset in the camp. Players want to try new things. Even if something does not work immediately, we continue to push ourselves and keep learning,” Navneet remarked.

