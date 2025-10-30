‘Impossible’: Mumbai Indians dismiss Rohit Sharma's rumoured links to KKR

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have put an end to rumours suggesting a trade involving former captain Rohit Sharma to Kolkata Knight Riders, responding with a clever social media post that assured fans of the star opener’s continued association with the franchise.

Despite persistent speculation since his captaincy handover to Hardik Pandya, MI’s message made it clear that Rohit will remain a key part of their setup for another season.

MI put a spin on KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic 'Don' movie dialogue and wrote, "Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… mushkil hi nhi namumkin hai (it is not only difficult but impossible)"

Rohit enjoyed a solid outing in IPL 2025, scoring 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate close to 150 and an average of around 30. His four half-centuries, including a fluent 81, underlined his trademark timing and composure at the top. Though MI had an up-and-down campaign, Rohit’s brisk starts were instrumental, reaffirming his enduring value in the league.

Interestingly, MI’s post came soon after KKR announced Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach. Nayar’s promotion from assistant coach reignited talk of a potential Rohit-KKR link, given the strong bond between the two - the veteran opener often trains under Nayar during his off time.

The 43-year-old Nayar, a former India all-rounder with three ODI appearances, has earned widespread respect for mentoring several top cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik, besides grooming emerging talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Meanwhile, Rohit added another feather to his illustrious career by rising to No. 1 in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings for the first time. The 38-year-old, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, climbed two spots following his match-winning unbeaten 121 against Australia in Sydney - a knock that sealed India’s emphatic nine-wicket win and showcased the veteran’s vintage class.

--IANS

ab/