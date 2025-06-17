I'm willing to give my blood for this team and continue working hard: Kagiso Rabada

London, June 17 (IANS) South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was instrumental in Proteas' five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's last week, said that he is willing to put his body on the line for the tea.

Rabada bagged nine wickets in the summit clash including the five-wicket haul in the first innings to etch his name in Lord's Honours Board. His efforts put South Africa in a dominating position as they wrapped Australia's first innings for 212.

The 30-year-old has so far bagged 336 wickets in 71 Tests which puts him fourth on South Africa's all-time wicket-takers list and has the best strike rate in the game for anyone with more than 200 wickets.

"There are normally two voices in your head, the one that doubts and the one that believes. The second is the one that we keep feeding, especially in big moments like this, the World Test Championship final," Rabada told reporters at Lord's. "That's why you saw the performances you saw. It's a testament to our team this season."

"I don't see myself as a star. I see myself as someone who's willing to give my blood for this team and continue working hard and improving. That's me as a cricketer, always wanting to improve and playing for the badge with a lot of pride. I've been working extremely hard, and those second-innings spells, those are the ones that count more, when you're a bit tired. You could be behind the game, or you could be ahead of the game. This time, we're behind the game. But I think it was just about staying calm and looking at what's in front of us. That's the way I see myself," he added.

Reflecting on the WTC triumph, the speedster said he will not forget the day in his life.

"I'll never forget this in my life. None of the boys will forget this in their lives. Playing against Australia, they're a well-accustomed team, a bit of an ageing team, with all due respect. Some of those guys were playing when we were still in high school. So this is special, special, special. It hasn't sunk in yet. I can't really describe," Rabada said.

--IANS

ab/