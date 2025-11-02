<p><img src='https://d2lnbwhcsmj8tp.cloudfront.net/thumbnails/DSC_1256.JPG' data-title='I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Head coach Amol Muzumdar></p><p>Navi Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Head coach Amol Muzumdar was overcome with emotion as India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, describing the triumph as a “watershed moment” that will redefine the future of Indian cricket.<p>Moments after India’s 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium, Muzumdar struggled to hold back his pride and joy.</p><p>“I’m speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment,” he was quoted as saying after the match. “The hard work, the belief — they’ve made every Indian proud.”</p><p>Muzumdar, who took charge of the national side in 2023, praised his team’s resilience and unity throughout the tournament.</p><p>“We never let early setbacks define us,” he said. “We dominated most matches but just needed to finish better. Once we did that, there was no looking back.”</p><p>India’s triumph was built on a complete team performance led by 21-year-old Shafali Verma, whose all-round brilliance — a fluent 87 with the bat and two key wickets — set the tone for the night.</p><p>“One word for Shafali — magical,” Muzumdar said with a smile. “Semi-final, final, packed stadium, all the pressure — she turns up every time. Runs, wickets, catches — she did everything. I couldn’t be prouder.”</p><p>Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul (5-39) and Sree Charani’s composed spell at the death completed the job as India bowled out South Africa for 246, defending their total of 298 to clinch a historic victory.</p><p>Muzumdar credited India’s renewed focus on fitness and fielding — an area that had been a key part of his vision as coach.</p><p>“That was something we talked about a lot in the dressing room,” he said. “The energy in the field today showed how much they’ve grown. I couldn’t have asked for more.”</p><p>For Muzumdar — long regarded as one of Indian cricket’s most talented players never to play at the highest level — the win carried deep personal significance.</p><p>“It’s a watershed moment,” he said softly. “The ripple effects will be felt for generations.”</p><p>As the tricolour waved proudly over the DY Patil Stadium and tears flowed freely among players and fans alike, Muzumdar’s words captured the emotion of the night.</p><p>On November 2, 2025, India didn’t just win a World Cup — they rewrote history, inspiring millions and proving that belief, perseverance, and purpose can turn dreams into destiny.</p><p>--IANS</p><p>cs/ab</p></p>