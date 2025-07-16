I’m happy to go for the new challenge: Diouf on West Ham move

London, July 16 (IANS) West Ham United have completed the signing of Senegal international El Hadji Malick Diouf on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said.

Diouf, who will wear the No 12 shirt became West Ham’s third signing of the summer, after Jean-Clair Todibo and Daniel Cummings, as the club reshapes its defence following the departures of Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal.

The 20-year-old left-sided full-back or wing-back joins the Hammers from Slavia Prague, having played a key role in the club’s dominant Czech First League title win last season. He also impressed in European competitions and was part of the Senegal team which secured an historic victory over England in June this year.

Diouf is looking forward to wearing the Hammers’ famous Claret and Blue shirt and integrating with his new team-mates, and is expected to join the Irons’ pre-season training camp in Germany this week.

“I’m just happy. I’m just happy to go for the new challenge. I’m really happy to be here and to make a progression for my career and I’m looking forward," Diouf told the club's official website.

“There were a lot of teams [who wanted to sign me], but I chose West Ham United first and I spoke with the coach [Graham Potter] and it was a good plan for me. Everyone wants to come here to play in the Premier League. I think it is a dream for everyone. When they are here, they want to make everything good. I think they also have the personality to play here and if you are young, you want to continue your progression.

"If you are young, you have to keep your personality. It’s about the team. The most important thing is the team, not the player. I want to say to the West Ham supporters I’m very happy to be here with them. I think we’ll make a very good season this year," he said.

Diouf began his football career with Galaxy Football Academy at the age of 13. After four years there, and a spell at Académie Mawade Wade, he joined Norwegian Eliteserien club Tromsø at the age of 18 in February 2023. Diouf debuted in a Norwegian Cup win over Start the following month and, in his single season with the club, he played 21 times, scored three goals and helped Tromsø finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Diouf transferred to Slavia Prague in January 2024 and scored on his debut in a First League win at Karvina, then made his European bow for the club in a UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie at AC Milan.

Last season, Diouf was outstanding, playing all four UEFA Champions League qualifiers and eight Europa League group-stage ties and scoring seven goals as Slavia dominated the First League, conceding just 18 goals in 35 matches and winning the title by 16 points.

His form earned him a senior Senegal debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi in September 2024, and he played the full 90 minutes of his country’s historic 3-1 win over England this summer, as the Lions of Teranga became the first African nation to defeat England.

