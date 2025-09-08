ILT20 Development Tournament is a great chance for players: Andrew Russell

Dubai, Sep 8 (IANS) The ILT20 Development Tournament concluded last week with Sharjah Warriorz Development defeating Desert Vipers Development by four runs in a hard-fought final, capping a third edition that saw UAE’s finest upcoming cricketers in action.

Andrew Russell, DP World ILT20 Development Tournament Director, and David White, CEO of DP World ILT20, hailed the competition's growing impact on UAE cricket and its emergence as a key platform for domestic players.

With each of the six DP World ILT20 franchises fielding a team, Russell highlighted the competition’s prominence on the domestic circuit.

“Having the franchises fully on board has lifted the prestige of the tournament. It has become the premier event in the domestic circuit and a great opportunity for players to show what they’ve got to the franchise teams for possible selection,” he said.

He further stressed the tournament’s value as a talent pipeline. “The franchises are getting a lot of information from the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament in terms of knowing who the UAE players are and who they want in their teams.

"Players like Khuzaima Tanveer and Saghir Khan came through this platform, did well here, and earned the chance to play in the main event and show their abilities internationally. They are now not just on the radar of franchise teams but also of the UAE national setup. It’s great to see, and it shows the domestic game in this country is very healthy,” Russell noted.

The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament has also bolstered the UAE’s talent pool. “What we’ve seen over the last few seasons is a lot of homegrown players coming through the development pathway. Compared to five or six years ago, the percentage is phenomenal. These are our players, the ones coming through initiatives like the schools' cup and other development endeavours, and it’s very encouraging for the UAE’s future,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, White praised the high standards and intensity on display throughout the tournament. “The quality of cricket has been excellent. Around seven of the games went down to the very last ball, which is quite incredible. This tournament is a stepping-stone for players to put their name forward and, after strong performances here, hopefully be picked at the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction. The idea of this competition is to build depth for cricket in this region.”

He also pointed to the tournament’s growing regional influence. “Our role is not only to develop cricket in the UAE but to act as a catalyst for the wider Gulf. Kuwait has launched its own development competition this year, with its players also entering the auction. It’s a sign of how quickly the game is expanding in this part of the world,” White added.

