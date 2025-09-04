IGPL to kick off from September 10 in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), a pioneering professional circuit that will feature both men and women competing on the same platform, will kick off from September 10 in Chandigarh. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday launched the inaugural IGPL Tour in New Delhi.

Launching the IGPL Tour, which will begin from September 10th in Chandigarh, IGPL co-founder Yuvraj Singh said, "A golfer's life is not easy. When you are going to tournaments, you have to make the cut to earn money and pay the bills.

IGPL is providing a format for the younger generation coming on board, so you do not have to worry about financial constraints. The work being done on the grassroots level is quite important. You can compare IGPL to IPL, and it can change the dynamics in golf like IPL did with cricket.

"It's a full IGPL tour, and then it will be followed by a fast-paced IGPL League with both men and women playing together. I think the equality in sport is very important. I hope it will change the face of Golf in India. A lot of efforts have been taken by stakeholders behind the scenes to grow the sport. I want to see budding golfers do well. We will have the Olympics soon, and we will see our players winning medals.”

Along with the launch of the tour, IGPL also announced a key partnership with the Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for professional golf in the region, allowing IGPL players to compete alongside the top Asian players at the Asian Tour event in India in November at Kensville Golf & Country Club.

IGPL Tour 2025 Schedule:

• Chandigarh: Sep 10 - Sep 12, Chandigarh Golf Club

• Greater Noida: Sep 17 - Sep 19, Jaypee Greens Golf Course

• Pune: Oct 1 - Oct 3, The Poona Club Ltd. Golf Course

• Hyderabad: Oct 24 - Oct 26, Golf Course - TBA

• Kolkata: Oct 29 - Oct 31, Tollygunge Club

• Jamshedpur: Nov 5 - Nov 7, Beldih Golf Course

• Mumbai: Nov 18 - Nov 20, Bombay Presidency Golf Club

• IGPL & Asian Tour Joint Sanctioned: Nov 27 - Nov 30, Kensville Golf Resort

• Ahmedabad: Dec 2 - Dec 4, Golf Course, TBA

• UAE: Dec 8 - Dec 11, Golf Course TBA

• Sri Lanka: Dec 23 - Dec 25, Royal Colombo Golf Club

In a move to strengthen the foundation of Indian golf and nurture emerging talent, IGPL has forged key partnerships with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) as an umbrella partner. IGPL is committed to building a sustainable pathway for India’s Olympic golf aspirations, and hence has also formed a partnership with WGAI to elevate women's golf and provide female athletes with the platforms and exposure they deserve.

