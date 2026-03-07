IFL 2025-26: Lalruatsanga’s stoppage-time strike gives Chanmari FC three points against Sreenidi Deccan

Aizawl, March 7 (IANS) Lalruatsanga’s dramatic stoppage-time strike proved decisive as Chanmari FC edged past Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 to register a victory in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday.

The result handed the newly-promoted Chanmari FC their first win of the season to climb provisionally to second in the points table with four points, while Sreenidi Deccan are third in the table with three.

Chanmari FC Head Coach Victor Lalbiakmawia made a single alteration to his starting line-up, bringing in Brazilian forward Joao Vitor De Paula Morais (Jota) to lead the attack ahead of Aron Vanlalrinchhana. Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto also made one forced change to his starting eleven, handing Aryan Niraj Lamba the start in goal in place of the injured Bhaskar Roy.

The match moved at a slow pace in the opening 15 minutes, with both teams focusing on ball possession and reluctant to attack. As the half progressed, Sreenidi Deccan began to dictate the course of play and dominated the proceedings. The visitors created a couple of golden one-on-one opportunities to break the deadlock, but Hardik Bhatt and Fabrice Kah squandered their chances, ensuring the scoreline remained goalless at the interval.

The hosts finally broke the deadlock at the hour mark against the run of play. Capitalising on a defensive lapse from Sreenidi, Suanngaihmuana provided a smart assist for Jota, who unleashed a superb finish that left the goalkeeper completely clueless, handing Chanmari a 1-0 lead.

Sreenidi Deccan responded with attacking intent and found their equaliser in the 80th minute. Substitute Paulo Cezar Pereira Dos Santos made an immediate impact off the bench, producing a smart header from a precise Hardik Bhatt assist to restore parity and set up a tense few minutes.

With five minutes of added time announced, the game seemed destined for a 1-1 draw. However, Chanmari FC had other ideas. In the 93rd minute (90+3'), substitute Lalruatsanga latched onto a sharp assist from Jota and produced a clinical finish to break Sreenidi hearts, securing a sensational 2-1 victory for the Aizawl-based outfit.

