If Suryavanshi improves fitness & fielding, he will be in T20I team in two years: Bihar coach

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Though Rajasthan Royals’ campaign in IPL 2025 was a forgettable one, they did unearth a future star in young batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi. With his eye-catchy stroke-play and belligerent six-hitting ability, the teenager amassed 252 runs in seven innings of IPL 2025.

With the blazing 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans’ and a mature fifty against Chennai Super Kings fresh in everyone’s memory, 14-year-old Suryavanshi’s next big challenge will be to do well for India on their multi-format tour of England in June-July.

Ashok Kumar, who coached Suryavanshi in the Bihar U19 and men's senior teams, believes Suryavanshi can be fast-tracked into senior men’s T20I team in two years’ time, provided he works on his fitness and fielding.

"That attitude of making the team win single-handedly since childhood was seen during his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans too. With Rahul Dravid sir and Vikram Rathour sir there, it has enhanced his batting. The practice he did with the white ball, he started getting better at it in three months. He has learnt to read the situations well.

"So, all these things show the bright future this kid has. My prediction is, if Vaibhav improves his fitness and his fielding, then in the next 2 years, he will be in the senior T20 Indian team. I really think the BCCI will give him a chance, as barring two to four players, rest of them in the T20I team are majorly 25 or below years old,” said Kumar in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Friday.

India U19 will play England U19 in a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match one-day series and two multi-day games. This will also be Suryavanshi’s first brush with playing in tough conditions in England, which also starts the road to India preparing for 2026 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

"Vaibhav will do well on the U19 tour of England, considering the touch and confidence he’s in right now. He will do much better on the tour of England, as the performances one saw in the IPL, it’s just a glimpse into what he can do. From whatever I have seen of him right from Bihar U19 days, this is the exact way he plays.

"The way he adapts to the situation so quickly sets him apart from others. A lot of people would say that Vaibhav is an aggressive player – but this is the way he has played since childhood. His intent, style of play and attitude will remain the same in coming matches,” added Kumar.

One of Suryavanshi’s rituals before and during IPL 2025 matches was speaking to Kumar, and the coach couldn’t stop admiring how the teenage batting prodigy has evolved mentally. “There were no such questions on his technique, but the way he’s evolved mentally has been amazing to witness. From the conversations I had with him during the IPL, he has become mentally stronger than before.

“The way he talks now, he has become stronger than ever before. His determination has increased as he now says constantly ‘Sir, mei India khel ke hi rahunga' (I will play for India at any cost). So, we feel very proud that such a kid has come from Bihar.

"As a result of everyone supporting him, he got in the U19 India team for Australia series (where he hit a 58-ball century), then he was there in the U19 Asia Cup for India, and is now selected for England tour. When he returns from there, I won't be surprised if his name is mentioned for Duleep and Deodhar Trophies,” he elaborated.

On Tuesday evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Suryavanshi showed that he can take his time and then take on the bowlers. Against CSK, he was at 12 off 10 balls, before teeing off to get his fifty. Kumar recalled how he advised Suryavanshi to take his time and then take the CSK bowlers to cleaners.

“Before leaving for the game against CSK, my only advice to Vaibhav was to play with a little patience, and be more selective with the shots, because the balls he was out on in last three matches, he himself said, ‘Sir, I chose the wrong shot’. I reminded him that you can win matches alone and Vaibhav replied with ‘Karenge na, sir (I will do it)," he revealed.

"When he was out on Ashwin's ball, this discussion had already taken place that where can Ashwin put the ball – either fuller, outside off-stump, and with drift. So if Vaibhav had hit it straight in front, like he hit Jadeja, then he would not have been out," added Kumar.

After the game ended in a six-wicket win for RR, Suryavanshi was spotted touching the legendary MS Dhoni’s feet. Kumar signed off by saying it’s a quality which has been in Suryavanshi since childhood. “He does not delay in taking blessings of anyone senior on the field. The more blessings he gets, the better it is for him and his future.”

--IANS

nr/bc