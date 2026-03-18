If I were with KKR, I’d ask for a spin-friendly Eden pitch for Varun & Narine: Faf

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has weighed in on Kolkata Knight Riders’ prospects for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, highlighting the crucial role their spin attack could play after a disappointing campaign last year.

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KKR, three-time IPL champions, are looking to regroup and rediscover their winning formula. According to du Plessis, much of that success will hinge on how effectively they utilise their two premier spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, particularly in home conditions at Eden Gardens.

“If I was part of the KKR team management, I would ask the groundsman at Eden Gardens to make the wicket spin-friendly. KKR are blessed to have two absolute cannons in Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine. They are two of the best T20 spinners in the game right now,” du Plessis told JioStar.

“Both Varun and Narine have to be in the game. If they play on surfaces where they are not in contention, then you are losing those two cannons and your superpower. Yes, they can bowl well on any wicket and trouble batters. But for KKR to be successful this IPL, Varun and Narine need to fire. The pitch should be prepared keeping those two players in mind,” he added.

Beyond spin, du Plessis also turned his attention to KKR’s squad composition, particularly the inclusion of Cameron Green, who has been brought in as a high-profile all-round option.

“Cameron Green is a highly talented guy who has a lot of potential in him to succeed. He is the multi-skilled marquee buy for KKR and the replacement for Andre Russell. Green is six-foot tall, a massive guy, he bowls well, has a good bouncer and yorker, can hit the ball out of the stadium easily and is a proper batter," he said,

However, he also pointed out that expectations will be high, especially given the player's price tag. "In short, he is a complete package. He balances KKR’s team very well. In terms of IPL cricket, Green has a lot of potential. But form has not been on his side recently. With a price tag of INR 25.2 crores, there is a big price tag pressure he will carry. There is a lot of weight on his shoulders. The team will expect a lot from him. It will be interesting to see how he goes,” he added.

Du Plessis further assessed KKR’s potential opening combination, suggesting a dynamic pairing at the top could strengthen their batting lineup. He pointed to Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who have opened together for New Zealand in T20Is, noting that their aggressive approach aligns well with modern T20 demands.

“If KKR can find a way to fit Finn Allen and Tim Seifert together in the playing XI as openers, it will be really good for them. It will make their batting very strong. Allen and Seifert know each other quite well and have an established opening partnership between each other since they open for New Zealand in T20Is. We all saw the carnage they displayed in the T20 World Cup. That counts as a massive factor.

"Having both of them opening the innings is perfect for the way T20 cricket is played now. They both go hard from the first ball and attack in different ways. So, if KKR can fit them together at the top, it will be really nice for the team," said du Plessis/

He did, however, flag concerns around the team’s bowling depth, particularly in light of injury issues. "But the question mark is their bowling. With the injuries they have, they almost need to pick an experienced player from the unsold list and bring that required experience into their bowling attack."

--IANS

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