Ice Hockey League returns with action-packed Season 3 in Leh

Leh, Jan 29 (IANS) The third season of the Ice Hockey League got underway with an action-packed opening day at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh, Ladakh, as five competitive fixtures, a vibrant opening ceremony, and a strong turnout of nearly 1,500 spectators set the tone for the tournament.

The season opener saw Sham Wolves make a confident start against debutants Kharu Falcons, registering a 4–1 win. After a balanced opening phase, the Wolves seized control through Tsewang Namgail, who opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a precise wrist shot following an assist from Nawang Gyaltsan.

A goalless second period was followed by a dominant third, where Dorjay Gyaltson and Namgail struck in quick succession before Stanzin Dorjay added the fourth. Kharu Falcons pulled one back late through Padma Thinles, but the result was firmly in Wolves’ favour.

In the second fixture, Humas Warriors delivered a composed 3–1 victory over Purig Warriors. Waseem Bilal gave Humas an early lead in the fifth minute of the first period and later sealed the game with a long-range slap shot into an empty net in the dying seconds. Gulam Nabi doubled the advantage late in the second period, while Villayat Ali briefly revived Purig’s hopes with a goal in the final period before Humas shut the door.

Following the opening games, the League was formally inaugurated with a high-energy opening ceremony. The programme featured a cinematic glimpse of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey development programme and a team parade with players skating in proudly with their team placards. This was followed by a puck drop with Changla Lamos and Sham Eagles facing off.

The chief guest for the event, Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, while addressing the audience, said, “Platforms such as the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League demonstrate how structured winter sports initiatives can bring communities together, strengthen regional identity, and create meaningful opportunities for youth during the winter months. I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams and encourage them to play in the true spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.”

The ceremony continued with the unveiling of the Season 3 trophies, before the Chief Guest conducted the ceremonial puck drop to formally signal the start of the competition.

Action resumed with the women’s fixture between Changla Lamos and Sham Eagles, which turned into the most high-scoring contest of the day. Sham Eagles surged to a commanding 7–2 win after the teams were locked at 2–2 midway through the game. Captain Semzes Dolma led the charge in the final period as the Eagles struck five unanswered goals, with contributions from Tashi Dolker, Chunzin Lhamo, Jigmet Youtso, and Sherap Zangmo to decisively pull away.

Defending champions Kangs Sing then began their title defence with a statement performance against Changthang Shans, in a repeat of last year’s finals, prevailing 6–3. After falling behind early, Kangs responded through Stanzin Phuntsog and captain Karma Rigyal Stein, before Mushtaque Ahmad Giri and Tsering Galpo extended the lead. Despite a brief fightback from the Shans, Kangs finished strongly to underline their credentials once again.

The day concluded with Zanskar Chadar Tamers registering a comprehensive 6–1 win over Changla Blasters. Jigmath starred with a first-period hat-trick to give Zanskar a commanding early cushion, which was steadily built upon in the latter stages through goals from Rinchen Wangyal and Tsering Sangay.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Ladakhi folk-rock band Dashugs delivered energetic performances during the intermissions and post-game celebrations, blending traditional sounds with modern rock to mark a memorable opening day for REIHL Season 3.

The League continues on Friday with the women’s side Shakar Chintan Queens facing Sham Eagles, while the men’s fixtures will see United Nubra take on Maryul Spawo, followed by defending champions Kangs Sing against Shakar Chintan Royals. Changthang Shans will later face Purig Warriors, before the day concludes with a clash between Humas Warriors and Sham Wolves.

