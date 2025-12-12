ICC, JioStar quash exit rumours; to continue four-year deal

Dubai, Dec 12 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have reaffirmed their long-term partnership and refuted any rumours that the media partner is considering ending the four-year deal.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC’s media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect," the joint statement from ICC and JioStar read.

It further stated, "JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the sport’s most anticipated global tournaments.

Advertisers and industry partners will not be impacted, according to the ICC and JioStar, since both parties are taking the necessary action.

"Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport."

JioStar paid USD 3 billion to acquire the ICC's media rights agreement from 2024 to 2027, guaranteeing the hosting of one major men's international event annually.

--IANS

hs/