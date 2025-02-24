Today cricket has finished in Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss against India in Champions Trophy

Islamabad: Following a disappointing loss against arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad lashed out at the Men in Green and said that today "cricket has finished" in the nation.

In a crucial match at the ongoing marquee event, Indian legend Virat Kohli stole the show with a brilliant century, leading Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory over Pakistan.

After Pakistan's second defeat on the trot, Shehzad launched a scathing attack on the Men in Green.

"People say that the team doesn't have a system where players are selected through favouritism, but they do. We've seen it. We know everything. We'll tell the truth to the whole world unless we feel that you're going towards the right direction. There was only one sport left in Pakistan. That was cricket. Today, that has also finished," Ahmed Shehzad said while speaking at the show on Geo.tv.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side lost their opening match of the ongoing competition against New Zealand too. Chasing a total of 321 runs, the hosts were bowled out for 260 runs in the 48th over by the Kiwis at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Further, the former left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir shared his insights on Pakistan's poor form in the competition and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should not be the criteria for the selection of players in the national team.

"I request PCB that PSL should not be a criteria for national team selection. The top performers from domestic Cricket should be your priority and not the PSL," Mohammed Amir said.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also shared his thoughts on national team's performance where he said that if the team will play the match from 1980-90 mindset in 2025 then they will eventually go on to lose the match.

"I knew this is going to happen. If you play cricket from 1980-90 mindset in 2025 then you will definetely lose the game. According to me after 2017 whatever ICC events have come, there is nothing for Pakistan but we always talk about our preparations. We don't know which team to play in our home conditions. We didn't attack during the time of our bowling. If you have to win against big teams you have to play with an attacking approach," Shahid Afridi said while speaking on Samaa TV.

Following the loss against India, Pakistan will keep a close eye on Monday's game, hoping Bangladesh beat New Zealand and leave Group A contestable for another handful of days. Otherwise, it'll be the Kiwis joining India in qualifying for the semi-finals.

The Champions Trophy hosts now return to home soil from Dubai in preparation for Thursday's showdown against the Tigers. India, meanwhile, will take on New Zealand in the final Group stage game on Sunday, March 2. (ANI)