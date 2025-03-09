Rohit Sharma: 'A Very Satisfying Win' After Historic Third Champions Trophy Victory

India captain Rohit Sharma, following the emphatic victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament, and called the win "very satisfying". India etched their name in history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a commanding four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday. With this victory, India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, further solidifying their dominance in global white-ball cricket.

"I appreciate everyone who came to support us. The crowd has been amazing. Not our home ground, but they made it our home ground. Very satisfying win," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Rohit credited India's spinners for their crucial role in the victory and lauded their ability to thrive under pressure. He also singled out Varun Chakravarthy, acknowledging the mystery spinner's impact on turning the game in India's favour.

"Right from the beginning, our spinners... there is too much expectation, but they never disappointed. It helped them, and we used that to our advantage. We were very consistent with our bowling," he added. "He has something different about him. When you are playing on such a pitch, you want to have something like him. He didn't start but played later and got wickets. Luckily for us, it came to use," the skipper said. Rohit further praised KL Rahul for his composure in high-pressure situations, particularly in finishing the chase.

"[KL] A very solid mind, never gets overawed by the pressure around him. He finished off the game for us. He picks the right shot to play in pressure situations, which allows the rest of the batters to play freely. For eg, Hardik," he said. Skipper Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role, scoring a match-winning 76, which earned him the Player of the Match award. Alongside fine contributions from Shreyas Iyer and standout performances from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, India dominated the contest to seal the trophy.

Concluding his speech, Rohit reiterated his appreciation for the fans, emphasizing the motivation their support brings to the team. "Very grateful for the fans. We really appreciate their support. It may not be seen as useful, but when they come out, it makes a difference." (ANI)