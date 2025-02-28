Pakistan's Interim Head Coach Aaqib Javed Unlikely to Get Extension After Champions Trophy Exit

Karachi: After the Champions Trophy debacle, Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed is unlikely to get an extension in his current role, Geo News reported citing sources.

Pakistan's title defence in the Champions Trophy ended in less than a week's time after back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India. The defending champions needed a favour from Bangladesh to stage a victory over New Zealand.

But the relentless Kiwis shut the Tigers down with a five-wicket victory, sending them to the exit door along with Pakistan. Their final game of the tournament, a dead rubber affair against Bangladesh, was washed away by persistent rain.

After Pakistan crashed out of their party, reports have started to point towards the conclusion of Aaqib's brief run as interim head coach.

"Aqib Javed will not get an extension in his role. A new coach will be appointed for the New Zealand tour," sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed to Geo News.

The former Pakistan pacer took over as interim head coach across all formats after the controversial departures of former head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie.

As a global cricket event returned to Pakistan after nearly three decades, New Zealand stepped up to spoil the party. The Blackcaps drew confidence from their success in the ODI tri-nation series and forced Pakistan to surrender to a 60-run defeat.

With Pakistan's campaign in jeopardy and signs pointing towards the defending champions leaving their party early, the high-voltage encounter against India became a must-win affair. With the odds stacked against them, Pakistan paid the price for their sub-par attempts to orchestrate a victory in Dubai.

According to the latest developments, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is in hot water, and his position is being scrutinized.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politician Omar Ayub blamed Mohsin Naqvi for the team's poor performance in the ongoing competition and requested the management to remove him from his position following "repeated failures."

In addition, some reports claim that Pakistan players are considering opting out of their upcoming tour of New Zealand, beginning on March 16. The players are considering taking a "break" from the white-ball tour consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs. (ANI)