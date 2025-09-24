ICC Chair Jay Shah expresses sadness on demise of umpiring legend Dickie Bird

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) ICC Chairman Jay Shah has expressed sadness over the demise of legendary England umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird, who died at the age of 92, adding that he was ‘one of the most respected umpires who fans around the world remember fondly long after his retirement’.

On Tuesday, his home county Yorkshire said Bird passed away peacefully at his home. Bird, a useful batsman who played 93 first-class matches for Yorkshire and Leicestershire scoring two centuries, officiated as an umpire in a first-class game for the first time in 1970.

He stood in his first Test match three years later and went on to officiate in 66 Tests and 69 ODIs, including three ICC World Cup finals. His last Test match was between India and England at Lord’s in 1996, when he was given a guard of honour by both teams and a standing ovation by the crowd.

"Dickie Bird was more than just an umpire, he was a symbol of integrity in the cricketing world. With his unmistakable presence and unwavering fairness, he earned respect not just from players, but from fans globally who admired his passion for the game.”

"To have stood in three World Cup finals and in so many iconic matches is a testament to the trust the cricketing community placed in him. But perhaps more than his remarkable career, it was his love for the sport and his enduring connection with people that truly set him apart.”

"The cricket world has lost one of its most beloved figures, and we join fans around the globe in remembering a true gentleman of the game," said Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

Bird’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that his book ‘My Autobiography’ is reported to have sold over a million copies. After retirement, he helped needy under-18 sportspersons through his Dickie Bird Foundation. He was named an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2012 and was later named Yorkshire President in 2014.

--IANS

nr/