I will be very happy to see Ollie Pope bat at three, says Chappell

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) As England prepares to walk into the fire of another Ashes summer, former Australian captain Ian Chappell has singled out one visiting batter who could face the fiercest scrutiny: Ollie Pope.

The 27-year-old, despite nine Test centuries and an average in the mid-30s across 61 matches, heads into the five-match series under pressure — and Chappell believes Australia will be licking its lips at the prospect of him batting at No. 3.

The added twist to Pope’s situation is the presence of 22-year-old Jacob Bethell in England’s extended squad. Bethell has impressed within the England system and, with a handful of Tests under his belt, is seen as a potential future mainstay. But whether the youngster features this summer remains a point of debate.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Outside The Rope ahead of the first Test in Perth, Chappell was asked whether he expected Bethell to be blooded during the Ashes and how he judged Pope’s security at first drop.

“I’m not so sure about that [Bethell taking his place], but if I’m an Australian player, I’m very happy to see Pope at three,” Chappell said.

He didn’t hold back in his assessment of the England vice-captain’s technique and temperament under pressure.

“Pope’s a twitchy player, he doesn’t exude confidence at three.

When your No.3 walks out, you want to be thinking as the team in the dressing room ‘this fella gives us a lot of confidence’.”

Chappell then invoked the image of one of Australia’s greatest modern batters.

“Ricky Ponting walks out at No.3 and you’re thinking not only is he likely to survive against some good bowling early on, but he can counter-attack as well.”

By contrast, he suggested Pope’s movements — and perhaps mindset — give Australia a psychological edge.

“Pope is skittish, he is jumpy – so I would be very happy as an Australian player seeing him at three – but I’m not sure we’re gonna see Bethell in this series.”

Pope’s past year has offered ammunition to both critics and defenders. He endured a difficult subcontinental tour of Pakistan, followed by a mixed series in New Zealand.

A century in the first Test at home against India in June hinted at a resurgence, but the rest of that series unravelled with only one score above fifty and three scores under ten.

