'I was doing it a little bit intentionally': Shakib Al Hasan on his illegal action playing for Surrey

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he had been bowling with an illegal bowling action "intentionally" during his stint with Surrey in 2024 after which he was reported for a suspect action and subsequently getting suspended.

After his actions were deemed unlawful at an independent testing at Loughborough University in December of last year, Shakib was banned from bowling in all ECB-organized contests. In international cricket, his suspension was automatically imposed in accordance with ICC standards.

"I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs [in one match]," Shakib told the Beard Before Wicket podcast. "I never bowled 70 overs in my career in a Test match. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton. I was so tired.

"I played back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan. We won that series and then I went to play those four-day matches. The only thing I was thinking the umpire could have done was just warn me first, at least. But it is in the rules, so they had the right. I didn't complain.

In his lone Surrey game of the previous season, Shakib bowled 63.2 overs, divided into two innings of 33.5 and 29.3 overs. After taking his third bowling assessment test at Loughborough University in the UK earlier this year, he was later given the all-clear to bowl.

"I went to do the test, I failed. And then I saw my test. I was like, 'okay, so these things are happening'. Then I had to train for a couple of weeks so I went back to Surrey again and they were kind enough to help me. I did two sessions and I was back to normal. I was like, 'it's so easy'."

The BCB selectors did not choose him for the Champions Trophy when he failed a second bowling test in Chennai, despite the board's clarification that he was available to play as a batter in all domestic and international cricket.

--IANS

hs/