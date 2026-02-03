I want to stay at Barcelona my entire life: Lamine Yamal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Spanish football prodigy Lamine Yamal has made it clear that he wants to stay at FC Barcelona for his entire life.

Yamal made his debut for the first team in 2023, at the age of just 15 and since then he has exploded onto the stage that is world football with performances that are already part of FC Barcelona history.

Speaking at the Mundo Deportivo Gala, Yamal said, "I want to stay at Barcelona throughout my entire life. I’m here at the best club in the world, and I’m enjoying training every single day. Copa del Rey is a title we have to win. Tomorrow is an important match, and we’re going for it! Now my best is yet to come."

Last year in May, Yamal reached an agreement for the renewal of his contract, which tied him to the Club until 2031.

At just 18 years of age, Lamine has already made over 100 appearances for the first team and has racked up an impressive array of records, in process becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup as well as being the youngest player ever to make 100 appearances for the blaugranes.

This season he has already played 27 matches, with 25 starts, 12 goals, and 12 assists. To this, you have to add his natural talent: dribbling. He has completed 142 dribbles out of 272 attempts, an enormous figure that consolidates him as one of Europe's great specialists.

In fact, with 94 successful dribbles in domestic competition among the big five leagues, he clearly leads the ranking ahead of players like Doku (62), Mbappé (57), Vinícius (52), and Kudus (52). A level that speaks not only of talent but also of consistency and a real influence on the team's attacking play.

