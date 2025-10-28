I try to hit as many sixes as possible in last five overs, says Powell after match-winning knock vs BAN

Chattogram, Oct 28 (IANS) West Indies kicked off their T20I series against Bangladesh in style as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell’s fireworks with the bat helped the visitors sail to a 16-run win, and Powell was elated with his performance in what was his 100th T20I for the team.

Named the Player of the Match for his power-packed knock, Powell said that the batting template that he’s used in the past couple of years has proven successful, and that his hard work had paid off.

"I am very happy. It is not always that someone gets to play 100 T20Is, especially for the West Indies. It shows the hard work that I have done in the duration of my career. A lot of credit goes to my family and friends, and the players with whom I have played these 100 matches. It is very special to get the Man-of-the-Match award in my 100th game.

"I think it's a batting template that I have used in the last year or two. I have had good success with it. I try to get a start and get into the last five overs when I try to hit as many sixes as possible,” Powell said after the game.

The middle-order batter also credited the bowlers for striking at regular intervals and restricting the opposition batters to a chaseable total. Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs courtesy of three-wicket hauls each from Jayden Seales and Jason Holder.

“If one of the main Bangladeshi batters had stayed at the wicket for longer, we would have been under pressure. It was very wet in the end. Having said that, a lot of the credit goes to our bowlers. They stuck to their plans and picked up wickets at critical times. We had information about the ground but we didn't know it would get this wet. Maybe that's something that we keep in consideration,” he added.

