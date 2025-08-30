'I shared the truth': Lalit Modi responds to Sreesanth’s wife over 2008 IPL slap-gate video controversy

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has responded to criticism from S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, after she slammed him and Michael Clarke for releasing an unseen video of the infamous 2008 IPL Slap-gate incident involving her husband and Harbhajan Singh.

The controversy erupted after Modi and Clarke discussed past IPL events on a podcast, during which Modi released the previously unseen clip showing Harbhajan striking Sreesanth with a backhanded slap during post-match handshakes following a clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Harbhajan had been handed an 11-match suspension for the incident.

“I don’t know why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded,” Modi told IANS.

Modi, meanwhile, described the clip to Clarke, explaining how his security camera captured the moment after broadcasters had shut theirs. The video shows Harbhajan calling Sreesanth over during post-match handshakes before delivering the back-handed slap. Both cricketers have since buried the hatchet, appearing together on commentary panels and in advertisements, with Harbhajan publicly apologising for the incident multiple times.

Earlier, in her social media posts, Bhuvneshwari criticised the release, calling it “disgusting, heartless and inhuman.” She said: “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on in life and are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.”

Sreesanth also re-shared her posts on Instagram. Bhuvneshwari further highlighted the impact on their family: “@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago, only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.”

She also urged Modi and Clarke to consider the consequences of their actions: “Fear God. You are causing pain to families and innocent children for your own benefit.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/