'I saw it as an opportunity to come back as best version of myself': SKY reflects on rehab post surgery

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead the side in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, reflected on his recovery phase at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen.

The 34-year-old batter detailed his recovery process in the massive newly-built facility in Bengaluru. "I'm feeling good. Good process and routine for the last six weeks and fingers crossed. Feeling really well," Suryakumar said in a video posted by the BCCI.

The Mumbai batter said the injury was diagnosed at the fag end of the IPL earlier this year and he knew the road to recovery would take time. "It actually got diagnosed close to the end of the IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well. That's how I got to know. Few checklists were there, and I tried those things, and then I realised it's time to go and do an MRI.

"I did it and it (injury) was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany. It went really well. I knew how the recovery is going to be step-by-step. I was prepared for everything. We took one week at a time, and we're here. I'm feeling good," he said.

Lauding the trainers and coaches at the facility, Suryakumar expressed gratitude to the people who helped him in the rehabilitation.

"I think the most important thing for me is that they understand how my body reacts to certain situations. All the strength and conditioning coaches and the physios understand how my body works, and accordingly, they planned all the workouts; it was all instant. As soon as I used to hit the gym, they would plan the sessions, and that's how we took one week at a time.

"Firstly, it is very massive, the place is huge. Let me talk about the gym first, I think, more than 30-35 people can train here together. I actually used most of the equipment here and some new equipment, which are actually very useful from the athlete's point of view.

"The place is amazing, not only for rehab but also for any contracted player or a targeted player who wants to come here for a few weeks to train, use the ground and everything. There are more than 60-70 wickets to practice as well, and then you have three grounds. Unbelievable facility and it's the best I've seen for a really long time," he said.

The Indian T20I captain stressed the importance of being surrounded by positive people while undergoing recovery.

"The most important thing during the rehab phase is to have good people around you, who will guide you really well and that's what I did for the last 2-3 years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself," Suryakumar concluded.

India will start their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10 before locking horns with archrivals Pakistan and Oman on September 14 and 19, respectively.

