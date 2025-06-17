I hope coach sees me in that position: Mulder on No.3 Test spot in Proteas' line-up

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder said he is keen to cement the No.3 Test spot in the Proteas' line-up after a decent impression when batting at the first drop in the Proteas triumphant ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final last week.

Mulder contributed scores of six and 27 during the Ultimate Test at Lord's, with the 27-year-old's partnership of 61 with centurion Aiden Markram on the third day of the contest was a pivotal moment in the Proteas' lifting the coveted mace with a five-wicket victory over Australia.

It was just the fourth time that Mulder had batted at No.3 for South Africa in Test cricket and wants to make the spot his own going forward.

"To be honest, I loved it (batting at three) in this Test. I'm a bad watcher, especially knowing I'm going in next to bat, I get so nervous, and I think everyone really does,” Mulder told ICC Digital.

"If they say they don't, I think they're lying, to be honest. There are a lot of things that go through your head when you're watching when you're batting at three, you have to be switched on pretty much from the first ball.

"I didn't mind that and I really enjoyed it. And I really hope that Shuks (South Africa coach Shukri Conrad) sees me there going forward in that position as I think I can have a big impact," he added.

The No.3 position in the Proteas' batting line-up has not been firmly established in recent times. Players such as Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs have all filled this crucial batting role during South Africa's journey to the WTC final.

"I think it balances our team well. If you look at the combinations we can play, we can play Kesh up anywhere we go if I bat at three, because I can be the fourth seamer and Kesh will be your spinner pretty much anywhere in the world.

"And I think that makes us quite versatile in so many different conditions and if I can get some runs there it would mean a lot.

"To be able to get a bit more responsibility with the bat just suits my character a bit more and that opportunity to bat at three just gives me that opportunity to always have an impact on the game somewhere along the line," Mulder added.

Mulder is almost certain to have the opportunity to make the number three spot his own, as the Proteas are scheduled to play two Tests against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in the coming weeks with a trio of first-choice batters -- Markram, Rickelton and Stubbs -- have all been rested.

"I haven't batted a lot at three, so it's another opportunity to learn and try and get some runs and have an impact on the game. It's going to be a little bit different mentally to this (WTC Final) Test and the preparation to this Test, because we were playing against the Aussies in probably the biggest Test I'll ever play in.

"So, to get up for it is going to be a different challenge, but I love the game, so I just want to play. When I spoke to Shooks about it, I said, 'Please don't even consider not playing me'," he concluded.

