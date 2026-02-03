‘I have to give 100 pc in every match’: Aditya Lalage eyes strong comeback ahead of FIH Men’s Pro League

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Aditya Arjun Lalage's path from Pune’s Krida Prabodhini to the international hockey arena has been marked by dedication. He first appeared in the senior team against Germany during the 2024 Test series, and after two years of honing his skills, he's prepared to regain his position.

Now part of the 33-member Senior Men National Coaching Camp in Rourkela, Aditya is aiming for a powerful comeback before the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26.

Aditya’s return to the national team isn’t simply about rejoining; it’s about demonstrating his growth. Reflecting on his time away from the senior squad, he emphasizes his dedication to learning and enhancing his attacking skills.

"In these two years, I learned by watching the seniors and asking them where I needed to improve. I focused more on attacking—specifically, goal scoring inside the 'D'. There were separate sessions for strikers, and I have practiced well on that," said Aditya.

Aditya began his hockey journey not on the field but in a movie theatre. As a second-grade student, watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India ignited a dream that would influence his life. It wasn't only the victory that inspired him but also the strength of teamwork.

"I watched the whole movie and felt, 'I also want to play for India. My favourite scene was the final match where the forwards, who didn't talk earlier, finally passed the ball to each other to score the winning goal. That passion came to me at that time, and I decided I have to play hockey only," he recalled.

Aditya was initially selected for the state hostel in Pune (Krida Prabodhini) for his sprinting in the 800m, but he preferred hockey to other sports. Under Olympian Ajit Lakra's mentorship, he developed from a promising young athlete into a strategic player, ultimately contributing significantly to India’s gold medal victories at the FIH Junior Asia Cup in Oman and the FIH Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in 2023.

The recently finished Hockey India League (HIL) served as a valuable learning experience for him. While representing the SG Pipers, Aditya played alongside international players, which helped build his confidence. He particularly mentions his exchanges with Argentine striker Tomas Domene as a key influence.

"I spoke to Tommy (Domene) about his routine. He told me, 'Your speed is good, your skill is good. If you go inside the D, create PCs (Penalty Corners), and take shots on goal, you can score more goals. Playing with international stars taught me about their mindset—how they handle mistakes and reset during a match," Aditya shared.

Hailing from a state known for legends like Dhanraj Pillay and the Walmiki brothers, Aditya is aware of the legacy he inherits. He admired Pillay growing up and participated in camps run by Yuvraj and Devindar Walmiki, where he learned from their guidance on managing pressure.

Today, in the national camp, he finds support in senior forwards like Abhishek. "Abhishek bhai helps me a lot. He tells me, 'Don't take any tension, play freely.' His help has been massive for me."

As the Indian team prepares to confront top rivals such as Argentina and Belgium in Rourkela, Aditya is focused on his responsibilities. He offers speed, skills in winning penalty corners, and a strong desire to demonstrate his value.

"For me, the message from the coach is clear: use my speed, carry the ball into the D, and make PCs. In every match, I have to give my 100% for the team—whether it is attacking or defending," Aditya said.

