I give full credit to my coach and family, says Nikita after winning bronze medal in KIUG 2025

Ambala, Dec 13 (IANS) Nikita Lamba, who secured a bronze medal in the 48 kg boxing category at the Khelo India University Games 2025 in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, credited her coach and parents for her achievement.

After three years of dedicated training, Nikita, a 23-year-old from Ambala, celebrated her first podium finish. She has previously won a Gold Medal at the State Level and aims to secure more Gold medals for India internationally. Besides her coach, Sanjay Kumar, she credited her family for their unwavering dedication and encouragement throughout her journey.

Raised in a low-income and financially disadvantaged household with her father working as a driver for the Cantonment Board, Nikita stated that her family has offered full support for the athletic ambitions of their three daughters, two of whom continue to box.

"I have been boxing for the past eight years. Recently, I went to Lohagarh, Bharatpur in Rajasthan to compete in the Khelo India All India University Games, where I won a bronze medal in the 48 kg weight category. I give full credit for this achievement to my coach, Sanjay Kumar. My family members — my father, mother, and sister — have supported and encouraged me immensely, and their contribution means a lot to me. My father works as a driver with the Cantonment Board," Nikita told IANS.

Nikita, an experienced boxer, has been boxing since she was 9 years old and follows a strict routine, balancing her studies with 4-5 hours of training each day, divided into two sessions (one in the morning and one later in the day).

Karmveer Singh (Nikita's father) explained that Nikita's older sister, Kalpana, is a gold medalist at the Junior Asian Championships and is currently pursuing a BPES (Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports) degree from Amritsar. After being influenced by her older sisters, Nikita's youngest sister, who is now in Class 7, has also shown an interest in boxing.

Sanjay Kumar, Nikita's coach, said she has been training at the War Heroes Memorial Stadium in Ambala Cantt, where she trains for several hours and is highly regarded by the other athletes there.

Besides her own training, she also coaches the junior boxers to prepare them for state-level competitions. After the Games, the junior athletes welcomed Nikita back to the stadium.

--IANS

hs/