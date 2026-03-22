'I don't think you can ever feel comfortable,' says Georgia Voll on her role as opener

Saint Vincent, March 22 (IANS) Georgia Voll bounced back strongly on Sunday after a modest outing in the opening T20I against the West Indies, but the young opener insisted she is far from settling into a comfort zone at the top of Australia’s batting lineup, embracing the chance to further shape her game during the Caribbean tour.

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After managing just eight off 10 balls in the first match, Voll responded with an attacking 39 off 23 deliveries in the second T20I, playing a key role in Australia’s win. The 22-year-old credited her improved approach for the turnaround and continues to make steady progress in her role as an opener.

"It's super important for us to try and get the team off for a good start and that's my role at the top, to take the game on and give ourselves the best chance to make a big total. I was happy that I could contribute tonight. I have had a little chat with (assistant coach) Dan Marsh today, just in terms of what I needed to do differently,” Voll was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au following Australia's 17-run win in the second T20I.

“I probably over thought it a little too much (on Thursday) in terms of the way I need to go about it, so I was keeping things as simple as possible going out there tonight and it came off, and I was able to get a couple of loose ones away early and get into my innings that way,” she added.

Georgia Voll had an early brush with World Cup cricket in India last October, travelling with Australia’s squad as a reserve batter and stepping in at the top of the order on two occasions in place of Alyssa Healy.

However, the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom will mark her first campaign as a regular member of the side, with the 22-year-old Queenslander expected to play a significant role. Voll also gained valuable exposure to conditions in the UK during last year’s The Hundred, experience she can lean on when Australia arrive in late May for the tournament, which gets underway on June 12.

"Just playing on different conditions (is important), I think being still quite new into the side, and learning about different places around the world is super important for me at the moment. It's really exciting to be over here and opening up the batting for Australia and gaining that experience.

"I don't think you can ever feel comfortable ... it's super important just to get out there and get that experience on different conditions, against different oppositions. To go out there consistently and open the batting with Beth Mooney is pretty special – it's something I hope I can continue to do for a long time,” Voll stated.

--IANS

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