‘I do not feel fully secure’: GM Koneru Humpy withdraws from FIDE Women’s Candidates due to Iran-Israel war

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has withdrawn from the upcoming FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament due to security concerns amid rising tensions in West Asia.

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Humpy shared her decision in a social media statement on Sunday, emphasizing that personal safety is more important than competitive commitments. “After deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it,” she wrote on X.

The tournament will take place in Cyprus, which has recently faced increased security issues. Earlier this month, a British air base on the island was hit in a drone attack. This incident raised concerns about the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has been fueled by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, spreading into the region.

According to FIDE regulations, if there is a vacancy in the Women’s Candidates field, the next eligible player from the FIDE Women’s Events 2024–25 cycle will fill it. Based on this rule, Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk will replace Humpy in the tournament.

The Women’s Candidates, starting March 28 in Paphos, will determine the challenger for the world championship title currently held by China’s Ju Wenjun. Meanwhile, the men’s title is held by India’s D Gukesh.

Earlier, American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has expressed serious concerns about the playing conditions in Cyprus before the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which starts in just a week.

Currently ranked World No. 2, Nakamura has reportedly been in Cyprus for nearly two months as part of his pre-tournament preparations. However, he has highlighted ongoing and lengthy power outages on the island as a troubling issue leading up to one of chess’s most prestigious events.

“It’s not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn’t come back for an extended period of time,” Nakamura posted on his social media account on X.

--IANS

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