I decided to control my emotions in this final: Sabalenka credits mental toughness for US Open glory

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) After pulling off a rare repeat of becoming the first player to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka said that her ability to handle her emotions and trust herself was a key factor in her success.

After unsuccessful finals this year at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, the reigning No. 1 finally has her first major trophy of 2025 and the fourth of her career

Sabalenka was looking for her third straight Australian Open title this but lost a three-set final to Madison Keys and later Coco Gauff edged her in the Roland Garros title round. But, in the US Final she flipped that script by beating American Amanda Anisimova, who defeated her in the Wimbledon semifinals this year.

"After French Open I figured that, ‘OK, maybe it’s time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something. Because I didn’t want it to happen again and again and again," Sabalenka said.

“I thought that if I made it to the final, it means that I’m going to win it, and I sort of didn’t expect players to come out there and to fight. I thought that everything was going to go easily my way, which was a completely wrong mindset. Going into this final, I decided for myself that I’m going to control my emotions.”

“There was a few moments when I was this close (pinching together thumb and index finger) to just letting go,” she said afterward. “But I was like, `Come on, you cannot do that. You have to stay focused and keep going, keep trying. All those tough lessons worth this one,” she said.

With her second successive US Open crown, Sabalenka notched her 100th career Grand Slam main-draw match victory and upped her tour-leading win total to 56 on the year. Of the 11 majors she’s played across the past three years, Sabalenka has now won four, reached three finals, three semifinals and one quarterfinal.

“I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. The hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season.

Sabalenka converted her third match point when Anisimova’s service return missed. She immediately collapsed to the court and when she stood up there were tears in her eyes.

“When I fell, it was like true emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such a great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud right now of myself," she said.

