I began playing cricket because of my brother, says Deepti Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) All-rounder Deepti Sharma opened up about the moment that changed her life, the person who first saw her potential and encouraged her to take up cricket - her elder brother.

Playing their third 50-over World Cup final, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, beat the Laura Wolvaardt-led side to lift the World Cup trophy and to be named the world champions for the first time in the history of the sport in India. With that, the Indian women’s cricket team also ended their ICC Trophy drought.

Deepti Sharma, the seasoned off-spinner topped the wickets chart with 22 scalps, emerging as the Women's World Cup 2025 most successful bowler, and also scored 215 runs, including three half-centuries, to emerge as the MVP of the tournament. In the final against South Africa, Deepti scored a fighting 58 and claimed 5-39 in the final to make it possible.

Speaking to Amitabh Bachchan, Deepti shared how his support and belief played a crucial role in shaping her early journey.

Recalling her childhood days, Deepti said, “I began playing cricket because of my brother. I used to accompany him to the ground just to watch him play. One day, I was sitting on the stairs when a ball suddenly came towards me. I threw it back from around 40–50 metres, and it directly hit the stumps. People there immediately said, ‘This girl should be playing cricket.’ From that moment, I never looked back and started playing seriously.”

Sharma's brother expressing her pride said, “I feel proud to be known as Deepti’s brother,” acknowledging how far she has come. He also recited a heartfelt poem dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan, adding warmth and charm to the episode.

India scored a commanding 298/7, highlighted by Shafali Verma’s smooth 87, Deepti Sharma’s steady 58, and key contributions from Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34). A strong 100-run opening partnership between Mandhana and Verma laid the groundwork for a large total, but South Africa fought back late, narrowly preventing India from crossing 300.

