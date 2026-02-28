'I am safe,' says Sindhu, left stranded in Dubai as flights are cancelled due to Middle East crisis (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, who was left stranded at the Dubai Airport on Saturday en route to Birmingham in England as flight operations were suspended owing to escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel, is safe and hoping for things to settle down soon.

Sindhu, who is travelling to Birmingham to participate in the prestigious All-England badminton championship from March 3-8, communicated with her fans via story on her Instagram page, thanking her well-wishers for their messages.

"I am safe right now. Thanks you to everyone who has been messaging and checking in, it really means a lot," Sindhu said in her Insta story.

"Hearing interceptions overhead and watching everything unfold in real time is hard to process. Dubai Airport is extremely chaotic, with many families stranded, all of us just hoping we get past this soon.

"Praying for calm and safety for everone affected," said Sindhu in her post on Instagram," said Sindhu in her post on her Instagram handle.

Sindhu's flight was returned to Dubai Airport because of threats of attack by Iran over American and Israeli assets in the region.

Earlier, Sindhu put out a video on her Instagram story, showing a crowded airport as people wait for an update from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates on when flights will resume. The former World No.1 in women's singles put out the Insta story on her official handle with the caption, ‘All flights suspended until further notice.’

“PV Sindhu was set to travel to the All England, but got stuck in Dubai. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is in touch with her as well as Emirates. Other players have already reached, but Sindhu insisted on travelling today and took a morning flight. The issue is expected to be resolved soon,” BAI sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, reports said the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, have reached Birmingham for the event to be held at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edwards Road from March 3-8.

The crisis in the Middle East has escalated after Israel and the US launched air strikes on Iran, following which Tehran has threatened to attack ships and shipping interests in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The possibility of attacks has disrupted air travel across the region to reach Europe and Africa.

Dubai Airport has already suspended all operations till further notice, while there have been Large-scale flight cancellations in flights leaving from India to Europe and Africa as they transit via Dubai and the Gulf region.

