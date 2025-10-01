Hype around India-Pak matches overstated, contest not what it used to be: Arun Dhumal

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Arun Dhumal, who was re-elected unopposed as chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, assessed India’s Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan, saying the team’s attitude reflected “true leadership.” He further remarked that the hype around India-Pakistan encounters has been overstated, as the rivalry is no longer the same as it once was.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Dhumal spoke about India’s Asia Cup win, the team’s leadership, future of the IPL, the Women’s World Cup, and the India-Pakistan cricketing dynamic. Excerpts:

IANS: India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup — how significant is this victory for India?

Dhumal: Reaching the top is very easy, but maintaining that position is a very difficult task. India was the No.1 team in T20s, and the way they performed brilliantly throughout the tournament, winning all their matches convincingly, I want to congratulate the Indian team for that. Special congratulations to Suryakumar Yadav and all the team members who played outstanding cricket. By winning the championship, they have shown the world that they are the best team in the world.

IANS: How do you assess Suryakumar’s captaincy and Tilak Varma’s innings in the final?

Dhumal: They played brilliantly under pressure. The last game was very close, but the way they held their nerves and showed complete patience was commendable. Tilak’s innings in the final was simply outstanding, and the partnerships built in the middle were executed perfectly. Both our bowlers and batters delivered an excellent all-round performance.

IANS: Suryakumar Yadav had said that “when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing on the front foot, we will do the same.” What is your take on this statement?

Dhumal: I definitely believe that the team’s attitude reflects true leadership. As they say, when leadership is such that it leaves a mark on the entire world, it certainly has an impact on the citizens of the country. It influences our team as well as our captain. Looking at this leadership, the way they performed brilliantly, embraced every challenge, and dealt with it exceptionally, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to them.

IANS: Is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan possible in the near future?

Dhumal: See, it is certainly the decision of the Government of India that we will not play bilateral series with Pakistan, and we fully support this decision. Regarding this matter, the BCCI will align with the government’s stance. For the BCCI, the country comes first, and cricket comes next.

IANS: What was your impression of the Pakistani cricketers’ approach? Did you sense any hostility, or did they display true sportsmanship?

Dhumal: Many things happened that, in my opinion, should not have occurred on the sporting field, but they did. Now, we should not dwell on what has already happened. Once again, we congratulate the Indian team for their outstanding performance.

I believe the hype around India-Pakistan matches has been exaggerated. As has been said before, these contests are no longer what they used to be. If you ask any Indian to name 24 Pakistani players, they probably won’t remember. In the past, names like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar would come to mind, but now such players are not there.

I also believe that matches against countries like England, New Zealand, or Australia are far more competitive. Since Pakistan is our neighbor, and our relations are sometimes tense, the media tends to create extra hype.

Even against teams that play exceptionally well, our performance has been commendable. So, we should not give this match undue hype. We are definitely capable of beating any of the world’s best teams—not just our A or C teams, but with the strength we have today, the world does not have such talent anywhere else. This should make us proud, and we should also appreciate and congratulate the players who delivered such outstanding performances.

IANS: You have been re-elected IPL chief. What can we expect from the upcoming IPL?

Dhumal: I would like to thank all my team members who showed their trust in me. Over the past three years, we have put in a lot of effort, and I hope that in the coming years, we can take the IPL—already recognized as the world’s No. 2 league—even further and make it the No. 1 sports league in the world.

IANS: The Women’s World Cup also started in Guwahati. How much encouragement will Indian women’s cricket receive in India?

Dhumal: In the past few years, the women’s teams have performed really well, but due to small lapses, they have narrowly missed out on winning ICC trophies. However, this time, looking at the way they have prepared, I truly believe they will deliver an excellent performance and definitely win this World Cup.

IANS: Prime Minister Modi is known to follow cricket closely. How do you perceive the impact of such high-level interest in the sport?

Dhumal: Cricket is undoubtedly regarded as a legendary sport, deeply connected with every citizen of the country. The Prime Minister’s tweet congratulating the team is truly inspiring for the players and motivates them to perform even better. He too must be very pleased that the world’s most popular leader watched the match and extended his congratulations.

IANS: Neither Rahul Gandhi nor any member of the Gandhi family or the Congress party has congratulated India on the victory. What is your response to this?

Dhumal: I would not like to enter politics. All the citizens are happy; some may be upset or disappointed, but I do not want to worry about them or make any comments regarding that.

